Fish sauce enjoys a taste of success

Sixty-year-old Nguyễn Thị Tám has been making fish sauce for nearly half a century and has developed her own brand — Tám Tươi — within the line of fish sauce made by the Cửa Khe cooperative. The name Cửa Khe derives from the Khe estuary, used last century by fishing vessels heading out to and returning from sea, and the fish sauce has been developed for more than a hundred years. Tám, born in Duy Hà fishing village in coastal Bình Dương Commune in Quảng Nam Province, said she learned the trade from her father and is the fourth generation of villagers involved in production, and even continued to work in the craft after marriage. "Most women in the village know how to make fish sauce, as we have fish reserves year-round and the trade developed over such a long period of time," she said. "Artisanal fish sauce has been hit hard by mass-produced brands in recent decades. There are about 70 families in our village still in the trade, producing 11 brands that…

