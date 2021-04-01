First trading session of Vietnamese stock market in 2021 opens

The first trading session of Vietnam’s stock market in 2021 opened on January 4, with a gong-beating ceremony held by the State Securities Commission and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX). The first trading session of Vietnam’s stock market in 2021 opens on January 4 with a gong-beating ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said macro-economic stability along with the Securities Law and pragmatic measures undertaken by the Government will facilitate the development of the domestic stock exchange in 2021 in terms of both scale and quality, and affirm its role as an effective capital mobilisation channel for the national economy in the year. The 13th National Party Congress, to take place from January 25 to February 2, will create a firm foundation for the national economy, he said, adding that major economic decisions and policies of the Party and the State will create impacts on the economy in general and the stock market in particular. In addition, the enforcement of the revised Law on Investment, the Law on Enterprises and the Securities Law will lay the new legal foundation for the market, and promoted transparency and sustainable development of market players, Dung said. The minister urged… Read full this story

