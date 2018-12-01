First Russia-Vietnam Youth Forum kicks off in St. Petersburg

The forum saw the attendance of Acting Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov and Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh. The Vietnamese delegation to the forum was led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Pham Hong Son. Opening the event, Alexander Beglov said that young people are one of the key forces in promoting the relationship between Russia and Vietnam. Therefore, it is necessary to engage young people from both countries in international dialogues, he said. He called on the two sides to step up exchanges and meetings between young people and students of the two sides as one of the best ways to consolidate the cooperative relations between the two nations. Ambassador Ngo Duc Manh expressed his belief that the forum will help the youth of both sides affirm their important role in the cause of national building and development of both Vietnam and Russia. He stressed the need for youngsters to equip themselves with comprehensive knowledge and skills to master new technology and apply them in production amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Meanwhile, the HCM City youth leader Pham Hong Son hailed the idea to hold… Read full this story

