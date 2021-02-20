First-quarter growth fairly impressive

Pham The Anh- chief economist Institute for Economic and Policy Research Economic growth was below the expectations of Resolution 01, and it was not much higher than in the same period of 2020. How would you evaluate this? In my opinion, this 4.48 per cent growth is rather impressive. First of all, although production and business activities were strongly developing in 2019 with a growth rate of 7.02 per cent for the whole year, it expanded only 3.68 per cent in the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter this year, however, was quite different from the situation one year ago. While GDP growth in 2020 was 2.92 per cent, the lowest level since Vietnam embraced international economic integration, the GDP growth in this first quarter was higher. Second, production and business operations were fairly stable during the first quarter of 2020, while Vietnam was dealing with the dual task of maintaining production and business as usual while containing COVID-19 during the first quarter this year. Also, in 2021 Vietnam has suffered numerous difficulties from earlier periods such as the consequences of the US-China trade war, climate change, droughts, floods, sea level rise, saltwater intrusion, global recession in trade, plus pandemic drastic implications. Looking back… Read full this story

