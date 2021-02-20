Fines for cultural, advertising violations set to increase

Lê Thanh Liêm, deputy head of the legal department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, talks to Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper on the imminent increase to fines for violations in advertising and cultural activities provided for in the Decree 38. Would the Government’s Decree 38 on administrative fines in advertising and cultural activities help with State management when the trend right now is to move away from stringent approval procedures before giving licences (for shows/performances for example) to stricter inspections afterwards to ensure compliance? Decree 38 was born to strengthen the enforcement of the law in the fields of culture and advertising, as the laws regulating contents have changed a lot, for example, with the recent Library Law, Decree 110 on the management of festivals, Decree 54 on the management of karaoke and discotheque business activities, and Decree 144 on the performing arts. With an easier approval process, fines must be increased significantly to ensure good compliance. The decree has for the most part increased fines by 20-30 per cent, even 100 per cent in some cases, for example, in penalties for acts of using violence or indecent content in offline games. In the decree, there are still vague terms… Read full this story

