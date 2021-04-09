Financial discipline and commitment to build strong national capacity priorities in new role: Finance minister

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 8 presents the Vietnamese President’s official decision on the appointment of Hồ Đức Phớc (right) as the new Minister of Finance. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất The newly appointed Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc talks to Vietnam News Agency on the priorities in his new role, including developing strong national financial capacity. Could you share with us your feelings after becoming finance minister? Five years ago, I was honoured to be named the State Auditor General. After a successful tenure, now I am entrusted with the role of Minister of Finance, a multidisciplinary State agency that holds a critical role in managing the national financial resources, promoting the country’s socio-economic development, and one that is under close scrutiny from both the people and the business community. It is obviously a great honour, but it is also onerous responsibility. As a full-time financial specialist, maturing from local level, having experience in many fields of work, I have been directly involved in the management and administration of the state budget, corporate finance, and Party building. In particular, over the past five years, in my capacity of the State Auditor General, the auditing of the management and… Read full this story

