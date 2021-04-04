Finance minister Đinh Tiến Dũng assigned as Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee

Politburo member Vương Đình Huệ (right) presents a flower bouquet as congratulations for his successor in the Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee, incumbent Minister of Finance Đinh Tiến Dũng. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Finance Đinh Tiến Dũng has been assigned by the Political Bureau as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội to replace Politburo member Vương Đình Huệ who was elected Chairman of the National Assembly last week. A ceremony was held in the capital city of Hà Nội on Saturday morning to announce the Political Bureau’s decision. While handing over the decision to Dũng, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng showed his belief that with his firm political mettle, capacity, intelligence and working experience and with the support of central agencies and the close coordination of the municipal Party Organisation, administration and people, Dũng will continue inheriting the achievements and experience of the predecessors to direct the successful implementation of the 17th Hà Nội Party Congress's Resolution and the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution, and build a dynamic, innovative and creative Hà Nội so as to deserve people's trust in the capital… Read full this story

