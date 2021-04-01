A scene from Phượng Khấu (The Queen's Robe Button Engraved with an Image of a Phoenix), a TV series about the Nguyễn dynasty in the 19th century. Directed by Huỳnh Tuấn Anh, the film made waves among young audiences after its release last year. Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY— A film project about the Early Lê and Lý dynasties has been launched in HCM City. A fantasy film, Huyết Rồng (Blood Dragon), will include two chapters featuring the emperors and heroes of the Early Lê and Lý dynasties. The film's first chapter will feature General Lê Hoàn who served the Đinh dynasty in 979. Hoàn led his army that repelled the Song Chinese invasion in 981. He later became the first emperor of the Early Lê dynasty, named Lê Đại Hành. The second chapter will highlight King Lý Thái Tổ, the first king of the Lý dynasty from 1010 to 1028. King Lý Thái Tổ moved the capital of Đại Việt (Great Việt) from Hoa Lư (now Ninh Bình Province) to Đại La Citadel in 1010, and renamed it Thăng Long (Ascending Dragon), now Hà Nội. The move heralded a new and brighter period in the country's development. Hoa Lư, which means “Flowers of Reeds”, was the capital of the Đinh dynasty (968-980) and Early Lê dynasty (980-1009). The ancient capital marks a splendid historical moment in the country's history of… Read full this story

Film project on Lê, Lý dynasties launched have 375 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.