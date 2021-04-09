Fencers face uphill battle to win Olympics slots

Vũ Thành An (right) competes at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019. An is hoping to win an Olympic berth at the Asian Qualifying Tournament later this month in Uzbekistan. Photo tinmientrung.com Fencing Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 pandemic has left Vietnamese fencers with a slim chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in July. The fencers are aiming for one or two slots at the event, half of the figure of the previous Games. However, even that may be a tall order. All eyes are on Vũ Thành An, who stands the best chance of being on the plane to Tokyo. Per Olympic rules, Asia’s top three fencers will qualify. An is currently in the top three and close to the point threshold to be second and automatically qualify. If he could have competed in at least five events in 2020 he would already have qualified, according to his coaches. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, An competed in only four and unexpectedly missed the recent World Cup in Hungary, the last competition with points on offer. "An was No 3 in Asia in the March rankings. We were full of hope that he could lift his position up… Read full this story

