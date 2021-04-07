Fashion pioneer first Vietnamese fashionista to receive top Italian honor

The order was awarded Wednesday on behalf of the Italian President by the Italian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Dante Brandi. Trang, founder and president of Vietnam International Fashion Week, was honored for her contributions in promoting the relationship between Vietnam and Italy in the fashion field. The Order of Merit of the Star of Italy is one of the highest recognitions awarded by the Italian Government to foreigners making significant contributions to strengthening the friendship between Italy and other countries. Trang is considered a pioneer in taking Vietnam's fashion industry to new highs and in bringing global fashion closer to a Vietnamese audience through various “intensive and meaningful cultural and entertainment activities,” the Consulate General of Italy said on its website. Trang has made positive contributions to the general development of the fashion industry in Vietnam through reality TV shows as well as major events specializing in fashion and modelling. The reality TV show Vietnam Model – Vietnam’s Next Top Model, The Face Vietnam, and the Vietnam International Fashion Week have been successful. Launched in 2014, the Vietnam International Fashion Week opened a new page in the general development of Vietnamese fashion, officially putting Vietnam on the… Read full this story

