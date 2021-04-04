Farming, forestry, seafood export value up almost 20% in Q1

In March, the farming, forestry and seafood exports reached US$4.12 billion, up 57.4 per cent against the previous month. Photo haiquanonline.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam exported US$10.61 billion worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), in March alone, exports reached $4.12 billion, up 20 per cent from the same month in 2020 and 57.4 per cent against the previous month. In the first quarter, the export revenue of the main agricultural goods reached $4.59 billion and key forestry products $3.94 billion, while fishery exports were estimated at $1.69 billion. Meanwhile, imports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter hit $7.74 billion, up 44.7 per cent. However, the agriculture sector saw a year-on-year reduction of 18.2 per cent in trade surplus to $2.87 billion in the first three months of this year. Several exports with revenue during January-March that were higher than in the same period last year included rubber, tea, fruit and vegetables, cassava, shrimps and timber, according to the ministry. Revenue surged by 116 per cent to $721 million… Read full this story

