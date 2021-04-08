Exquisite images bathed in light

COLOURED IMAGERY: Duy's lightboxes showcase ancient Vietnamese royal costumes, landscapes, and traditional culture. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Đạt By Minh Anh Ancient Vietnamese royal costumes, landscapes and traditional culture have all provided inspiration for Nguyễn Duy Duy to create enchanting 3D lightboxes. A native of Thạch Thất District on the outskirts of Hà Nội, Duy came up with the idea of combining LED lighting and the Japanese art of "kirigami", inspired by shadow puppetry, to create magical lightboxes as his university graduation project in 2018. With the help of a friend, he experimented making lightboxes for over three years and then established his own brand — Fox Design. He and his friend are now considered the innovators of such creations in Việt Nam. KEY CREATIONS: Duy’s lightboxes are a source of pride for him because he understands the importance of culture for a country. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Đạt The 25-year-old's latest completed project, entitled Việt Nam — Đất Nước và Con Người (Việt Nam — Land and People), is a combination of three distinct parts, in which the "People" part aims to honour the beauty of Vietnamese women in traditional or ancient royal dresses. Meanwhile, the "Land" part features beautiful landscapes in Việt Nam,… Read full this story

