Exports of mango, guava and mangosteen to Russia soar

Vietnamese mango exports to Russia grew sharply in the 2016 – 2020 period. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam was the fourth largest supplier of mango, guava and mangosteen to Russia in January this year, reaching 226 tonnes, worth US$807,000, up 114 per cent in volume and 62.7 per cent in value compared to January last year. The proportion of imports from Việt Nam accounted for 6.1 per cent of Russian total import volume. Statistics of the International Trade Center (ITC) showed that imports of mango, guava and mangosteen of the Russian market grew sharply in the 2016 – 2020 period, increasing 68.4 per cent per year on average. Import value reached $83.46 million last year, up 187.7 per cent over 2019 and 612.2 per cent higher than 2016. Russia imported the most mango, guava and mangosteen from Peru in January this year. The proportion of imports from this market accounted for 69.4 per cent of the total import volume. The Russian market still had plenty of room for Vietnamese exporters to exploit as Russian fruit and vegetable production was still limited, and due to climatic conditions, the country could not produce tropical fruit and vegetables, said ITC.

