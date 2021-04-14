Exports, imports via Lào Cai int’l border gate soar 75 per cent

At an international border gate in Lào Cai. — VNA/VNS Photo LÀO CAI — The export and import of goods and services via the Lào Cai International Border Gate in Lào Cai Province stood at nearly US$950 million in the first quarter of this year, up 75 per cent year-on-year. Exports surged 63 per cent to about $406 million during the period, mostly yellow phosphorous, dragon fruit, mangos, watermelons, and bananas. The province has targeted total exports-imports of $4.6 billion this year, up 30 per cent year-on-year. The Lào Cai International Border Gate is one of eight major border economic zones receiving State budget funds for development during 2021-25. The province is working to expand its border economic zone to 16,000ha, with priority given to infrastructure, investment attraction, and logistics. The provincial customs department is improving its working efficiency to save time and costs in handling administrative procedures, realising the Government's resolution on key measures to improve the business environment and national competitiveness in 2020 and a provincial decree on measures to boost local exports-imports. It is also working to improve satisfaction among businesses, conduct drastic and synchronous administrative reform in various areas, and adopt modern technology to ensure the smooth operation of automated customs clearance and e-customs… Read full this story

