Exhibition showcases the retro beauty of the past

Retro exhibition showcases about 36 works of arts in line with the modern intellectual culture world in Việt Nam, mostly from the beginning to the middle of the 20th century. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn HÀ NỘI — Paintings and objects about the modern intellectual and cultural world in Việt Nam, mostly from the beginning to the middle of the 20th century, are on display at an exhibition at The Muse Art Space in Hà Nội. The Retro exhibition is organised by The Muse Art Space and Sartorial Guys , a community for classic menswear enthusiasts and classic hobbyists in Việt Nam. The exhibition showcases 36 works of arts, divided into two main parts. The first part is dedicated to rare paintings and artefacts from private collections, while the second displays works by young artists inspired by the past. The highlights are paintings by renowned Vietnamese painters such as Chân Dung (Portrait) by Nguyễn Ngọc Thọ (1925-2016), Chân Dung Nhà Thơ Thanh Toàn (The Portrait of Poet Thanh Toàn) painted by Lưu Công Nhân (1929-2007) in 1986 and Hái Hoa (Picking Flowers) painted by Vũ Cao Đàm (1908-2000) in 1966. Tiền Kiếp (Past Life) by painter Phan Cẩm Thượng created in 2019 is also displayed

