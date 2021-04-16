Exhibition of Ninh Thuan – Quang Nam Cham culture underway

The exhibition is co-hosted by the Cham Cultural Research Centre in Ninh Thuan and the provincial museum of Quang Nam. On display are nearly 80 artifacts, including photos, statues, pottery, over 1,500 tools, traditional handicrafts, costumes, jewellery, paintings, ancient musical instruments, and 1,400 books and reference materials. Director of the Cham Cultural Research Centre Le Xuan Loi said the exhibition aims to introduce the unique cultural and artistic heritages of the Cham people in the land of Ninh Thuan – Quang Nam and the exchange of Cham culture with others throughout history. The exhibition will run until May 15. Source: VNA
