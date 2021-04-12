Exhausted after strike drama, Quảng Ninh thumped by Hà Nội FC

Hà Nội FC players celebrate one of their four goals. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn Peter Cowan HÀ NỘI – Than Quảng Ninh’s players won a partial victory on Saturday off the pitch, but were unable to triumph at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on Sunday night. The away side were comfortably beaten by a resurgent Hà Nội FC by a score of four goals to nil, but the bigger result was securing a portion of the money they're owed by the club on Saturday. Quảng Ninh managed to scrape together some of the VNĐ90 billion (US$3.9 million) they reportedly owe their long-suffering players after a pair of dramatic meetings in recent days, though it took threats to down tools again after refusing to train in early April to even secure that. The Quảng Ninh Province side have been the league's surprise package this year, somehow rising to the top of the V.League 1 table at one point last week contrary to all predictions that they would struggle due to their dire financial situation. However the trip to Hà Nội was a bridge too far for captain Nguyễn Hải Huy et al and they were easily beaten by the home side, with the drama off the pitch perhaps… Read full this story

