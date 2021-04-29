The defendants at the court on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Court on Thursday sentenced ex-minister of industry and trade Vũ Huy Hoàng to 11 years' imprisonment for "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness". Also on the same charge, Phan Chí Dũng, 64, and the former Director of the Light Industry Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), got nine years in jail. Eight former HCM City officials, who are Hoàng’s accomplices, were sentenced to between 30 months and 7 years in prison for "violating regulations on land management". Three of them have already been convicted in other cases for "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness", thus their aggregate jail terms adding to from six to 14 years. Among them, former Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyễn Hữu Tín, 64, will have to serve a total 13 years and six months in prison. In addition to the prison sentences, the trial panel also pronounced the handing over of the land lot at No 2-4-6 Hai Bà Trưng street, HCM City, to the People’s Committee of HCM City for handling according to the law…. Read full this story

Ex-minister of industry and trade gets 11-year jail sentence have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.