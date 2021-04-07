Estonian artist falls in love with Vietnamese áo dài

Estonian artist Liisimari Randjarv is graceful in traditional long dress. Minh Thu When Estonian woman Liisimari Randjarv received an áo dài (traditional long robe) as a gift from her Vietnamese boyfriend's mother, she had a strange feeling. She hadn’t just fallen in love with a Vietnamese man, but also the national dress of Việt Nam. Since then, she has tried her best to create beautiful silk cloth to make áo dài and introduce the dress to people in her country. Love for áo dài begins Randjarv was born in 1990 in Estonia and worked as an artist/designer in Europe. She came to Việt Nam for the first time in 2012 as an exchange student in Hong Kong University where she met Trần Ngọc, a student from Việt Nam, who became her husband later. "We have mostly been in a long-distance relationship due to our origin and school studies. It’s definitely a challenge to be in a long-distance relationship with someone who's from another race/culture but differently an enriching road to take," she said. She visited his family at Christmas and then went back to Hong Kong to finish her studies. Later in 2014, she got her first áo dài as a present… Read full this story

