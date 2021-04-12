Election-related preparation work must ensure transparency and efficiency: NA chairman

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ speaks at the fifth meeting of the National Election Council (NEC) in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has requested that the election-related preparation work must ensure continuity, transparency and efficiency. He made the statement at the fifth meeting of the National Election Council (NEC) held in Hà Nội on Monday. The NEC should organise the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and direct the election of People’s Council deputies at all levels in a manner that ensures democracy, in line with laws as well as being safe and economical. "Delegates who are chosen to the NA or People's Council at all levels are outstanding ones, truly representing the people's ownership so that the upcoming May 23 election day will really be a big festival for the entire population," Hue said. Preparations for the upcoming election have been actively carried out across the country including the establishment of electoral bodies, the issuance of guiding documents especially personnel work, promoting communication about the election, settlement of complaints and denunciations related to the elections as well as ensuring security, order and safety for the election. There… Read full this story

