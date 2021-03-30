The team has searched and gathered 22 sets of remains of martyrs since early March. According to initial information, the fallen troops were members of Division 7, Army Corps 4, who sacrificed their lives in 1967. The team hopes to receive useful information related to the combat, the unit's designation, and the list of fallen troops from units and individuals served in the combat in the place where the sets of remains were found. Information should be sent to Team K72, the Department of Politics of the Binh Phuoc provincial Military Command on Phu My street, Tan Phu ward, Dong Xoai city or the Department of Policy under the Department of Politics of the Binh Phuoc provincial Military Command on street 3, Tien Thanh ward, Dong Xoai city. Translated by Mai Huong
- Bin Laden wants 'caravan' of martyrs in new video
- Ahmadinejad calls Iranian martyr Neda's death 'suspicious'
- President Obama calls Iranian martyr Neda's death 'heartbreaking'
- Industry 4.0 Summit 2019 and international expo opens in Hanoi
- Industry 4.0 Summit 2019 and international expo open in Hanoi
- Canadian girl, 3, gets liver from mysterious donor after dad donates organ to her twin
- Industry 4.0 Summit 2019 continues with high-level discussion
- Yemen Has Been Ruined By War, But Its Soccer Program Is Still Kicking
- STASI: Mary Kay Letourneau's sex education with a big twist
- Over 2,000 helmets presented to Thai Nguyen’s pupils
Eight more remains of martyrs found in Binh Phuoc have 211 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.