Eight more remains of martyrs found in Binh Phuoc

The team has searched and gathered 22 sets of remains of martyrs since early March. According to initial information, the fallen troops were members of Division 7, Army Corps 4, who sacrificed their lives in 1967. The team hopes to receive useful information related to the combat, the unit's designation, and the list of fallen troops from units and individuals served in the combat in the place where the sets of remains were found. Information should be sent to Team K72, the Department of Politics of the Binh Phuoc provincial Military Command on Phu My street, Tan Phu ward, Dong Xoai city or the Department of Policy under the Department of Politics of the Binh Phuoc provincial Military Command on street 3, Tien Thanh ward, Dong Xoai city. Translated by Mai Huong

