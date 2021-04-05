E-medical records’ data to be connected among hospitals from July 1

People go to Đà Nẵng Hospital for examination and treatment in Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Lâm HÀ NỘI — Electronic medical record data will be connected among hospitals and health facilities across the country from July 1. Nguyễn Trường Nam, deputy head of the Information and Technology Department, under the Ministry of Health, said electronic medical records had been built since 2019 by three units – the department, Viettel Telecom and the Việt Nam Posts and Telecommunications Group. Currently, electronic medical records are not connected between hospitals and health facilities in 50 provinces and cities nationwide, he said. Nam said following the ministry's requirements, the data must be connected among the hospitals and health facilities from July. Service providers were told to create accounts and provide security codes for each individual so they can access their electronic medical records and update their data from July 1, Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper reported. At first, electronic medical records would update data of each individual's outpatient examinations, he said. The data was believed to be a basis for doctors to track the progress of a patient's health, he said. When the electronic medical records are connected among health facilities in the country… Read full this story

