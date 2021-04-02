Dutch hockey fanatic finds a home in Vietnam

Dutch woman and field hockey lover Anniek Voesenek has found a home in Vietnam three years after arriving in the country. Anniek Voesenek seen in a training with Saigon International Hockey Club. — Photo courtesy of Anniek Voesenek “Four years ago, I made the decision to quit my job in the Netherlands. Earlier, I worked for a hotel chain for five years from almost right after I graduated from my studies of international hotel and hospitality management. Loving to travel and also having internships abroad made me realise I wanted to live abroad for at least a few years,” the 33-year-old told Việt Nam News. “And so, I did. In February 2017, I packed a bag with a one-way ticket and travelled in the Philippines, Chinese Taipei and ended up in Vietnam where I had once been many years ago. I wanted to see the country in a different perspective so bought a motorbike and drove from HCM City to Hanoi with a backpack on the back. “In Hanoi, I quickly found an apartment. I also adopted a dog and got a job with a craft beer brewery and that’s where my Vietnam life began,” said Voesenek. “Now I love to stay… Read full this story

