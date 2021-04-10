Despite the current record low price, traders are not ready to buy dry purple onions. For this reason, many farmers brought them back home to store after harvest. Currently, traders pay only VND2,000 per kilogram of purple onion at the fields. During the passing years, the price of dry purple onions was stable ranging from VND30,000 (US$1.3) to VND60,000 (US$2.6) per kilogram in addition to the easy planting method so local farmers chose to plant purple onions for living. According to some traders in Binh Dinh Province, the record low price was due to the huge number of imported dry purple onions from China with cheaper prices. Besides, Chinese dry onions were bigger than domestic ones and easy to peel so a lot of consumers chose Chinese onions. By staff writers – Translated by Huyen Huong

Dry purple onion price drops sharply to only VND2,000 per kg have 236 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.