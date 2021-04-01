Drug trafficking ring busted at hospital in Hà Nội

Nguyễn Xuân Quý, 38, the leader of the drug trafficking ring at the National Psychiatic Hospital No 1 where the man was receiving treatment. Photo courtesy of Hà Nội Police HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội police have busted a drug trafficking ring that was being run out of a hospital. According to police, a mentally ill man ran the ring from National Psychiatric Hospital No 1. The ringleader has been identified as Nguyễn Xuân Quý, 38, who resides in Hà Nội's Thanh Trì District. Police investigations stated that Quý was sent to the hospital for treatment in November 2018. He repeatedly left the hospital during treatment. In January this year, Quý was arrested by the police of Hai Bà Trưng District on charges of illegally possessing drugs but was returned to the hospital due to his mental illness. The investigation revealed that after a long time at the hospital, he formed close relationships with a number of hospital staff and was free to come and go as he pleased. Quý renovated a treatment room into a soundproof room and installed large speakers and laser lights to use as a place to take and sell drugs. As well as Quý and his friends, some hospital staff were also offered drugs… Read full this story

