Top exports According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first two months of 2021, the export value of nine groups of products exceeded US$1 billion each, accounting for 73.8 percent of Vietnam's total export value. Of these, the export value of phones and components reached US$9.3 billion, accounting for 19.2 percent of the total, a year-on-year increase of 22.8 percent. Computers, electronic and optical products also significantly contributed to export growth. In the first two months of 2021, the production index of these products grew 21.2 percent compared with the same period last year. The manufacturing of communication devices, mostly phones and components, grew 22.9 percent. Specifically, 35 million mobile phones were manufactured, up 1.2 percent; phone component production reached VND95.4 trillion, up 55.7 percent. Major export markets of these products include the EU, the US, and China. Exports to China in the first two months of this year reached nearly US$2.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 103.9 percent. In 2010, phones and components accounted for 3.2 percent of Vietnam's total export value. This increased six-fold to 19.5 percent in 2016 and has been maintained around 20 percent since then. In the first two months of 2021,… Read full this story

Domestic sector expected to foster phone, component export resurgence have 280 words, post on ven.vn at April 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.