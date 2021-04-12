A garment and textile production line at Vinatex. The local garment and textile businesses have found a suitable direction despite the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo vinatex.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The country's garment and textile exports have seen recovery with turnover of US$7.2 billion in the first quarter of the year, slightly increasing 1.1 per cent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). Although this was not a big increase, the result demonstrates positive signs for the sector. The local garment and textile businesses have found a suitable direction despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global textile, garment and footwear market has gradually become active again as many countries have provided COVID-19 vaccines to people, contributing to promote consumption demand. Vũ Đức Giang, chairman of the Việt Nam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), said the recovery of Việt Nam’s textile and apparel industry in 2021 has been forecasted by many experts and organisations. This recovery was firstly due to the efforts of the Government and the MoIT in policies and moves to support the implementation of trade promotion, market research and commodity trading. In addition, the impacts from Free Trade Agreements (FTAs)… Read full this story

Domestic garment and textile industry sees positive signs have 249 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.