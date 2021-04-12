A student seeks a doctors' consultation at the National Children's Hospital after exposure to harmful content on the internet. Photo baotintuc.vn HÀ NỘI – Doctors and parents are concerned about the impact videos with harmful content are having on children. H, a Hanoian, recently noticed a change in the mental health of her 15-year-old daughter. She became quiet and preferred using her phone to communicating with anyone. Her studies were also negatively impacted. H brought her 15-year-old daughter to the National Children's Hospital for an examination, where doctors said her child was depressed as a result of playing games and watching YouTube channels with negative content. H's daughter is just one of many children who have been affected by online content, with some children risking their lives after watching harmful videos. Last October, a nine-year-old boy in Phú Thọ Province swallowed a nail clipper after watching a video on YouTube. Luckily, he received medical help in good time and escaped any long-term harm. According to Trần Thành Nam, a psychological expert from Hà Nội National University, children do not know always know right from wrong and can be easily swayed by others. "Many things are repeated over and over, making them think they are correct and should be imitated…. Read full this story

Doctors concerned about impact of harmful video content on children have 298 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.