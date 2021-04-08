Discovering community-based tourism village Kon Kơ Tu in Kon Tum

Overview of Kon Kơ Tu community-based tourism village. — Photo hovi.vn Lâm Thanh As an ancient village in a mountainous area, the Kon Kơ Tu community-based tourism village in Kon Tum City attracts visitors because of the pristine beauty of the local Ba Na ethnic culture. The village is located on the banks of the Đăk Bla River and is one of the oldest villages in Kon Tum City in the province of the same name. Coming here, we admired the Rông long house soaring in the blue sky which is a community house for the common activities of villagers such as meetings, festivals, or welcoming, and also immersed ourselves in xoang dances, participated in hand-loom weaving and danced with the people to the sound of gongs. On the way, we saw the winding paths along the legendary Đăk Bla River. The two sides of the road to the village are full of pink grass. In the distance are sandy beaches adorned with light purple sugarcane mixed with overlapping mountains to create a peaceful village scene. Entering the village, we felt a peace different from the noisy life outside. The fun and refreshing laughter of the children mixed with the sound of weaving and the sound of… Read full this story

