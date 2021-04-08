Digiworld reports high profit growth in 2020

Digiworld holds shareholder meeting in HCM City on Tuesday. – VNS Photo HCM CITY – Digiworld Coporation ("DGW") on Tuesday reported a year-on-year growth of 48 per cent in revenue and 64 per cent in profit for 2020. At the shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday in HCM City, the company reported that it had achieved total net revenue of VNĐ12.5 trillion (US$539 million) and an after-tax profit of VND267 billion ($11.5 million) for 2020. The figures represented 123 per cent and 132 per cent over the annual plan, DGW said. According to audited data, as of December 31, 2020, Digiworld’s total assets reached more than VNĐ3.07 trillion ($132 million), an increase of more than VNĐ660 billion ($28.5 million) compared to the beginning of the year. At the meeting, the company announced its plan for 2021 with revenue of VNĐ15.2 trillion ($655 million) and profit of VNĐ300 billion. The mobile phone segment still accounts for the largest proportion, followed by laptops, office equipment and consumer products. Recently, Digiworld announced its plan to pay dividends for 2020 in cash of 10 per cent and to issue shares from equity at the ratio of 1:1 (1 share equals 1 new share). Expected implementation time is from the second quarter to… Read full this story

