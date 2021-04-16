Development skewed in HCM City region real estate market

Developers and authorities discuss the HCM City region property market at a workshop in the city yesterday (April 16). — VNS Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — The skewed concentration of property projects in some areas of HCM City has resulted in an imbalance in the development of satellite cities and causes a strain on the transport system, a workshop heard in the city yesterday . In 2017 the Government approved a master plan for the period until 2030 for the HCM City region, which covers an area of more than 30,000 square metres comprising HCM City and the seven surrounding provinces of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Bình Dương, Bình Phước, Tây Ninh, Long An, Đồng Nai, and Tiền Giang. It creates a legal framework to attract investment in satellite cities and real estate markets in outlying areas, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, editor-in-chief of Nhà đầu tư (Investor) magazine, told the workshop. New regulations in the city to tighten the issue of licences to property projects resulted in a drastic drop in supply, boosting the real estate markets in neighbouring provinces, he said. But there is an imbalance in the development of satellite cities, affecting the implementation of the master plan, he said…. Read full this story

