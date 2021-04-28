Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) receives Masahiro Yoshimura, General Manager of Business Development Department at Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Photo: VNA) At the meeting, Minh said the Vietnam-Japan relationship is developing fruitfully across spheres, and Japan is now Vietnam's largest ODA supplier with about US$27 billion. Japan is also Vietnam's second foreign investor with accumulated investment amounting to $60.3 billion, making up 15.7 percent of total foreign investment in the country. Japan is the fourth largest trade partner of Vietnam, with bilateral trade reaching $60 billion last year, the official added. Minh attributed the achievements to contributions in terms of both finance and operational experience of Japanese financial and credit organisations over the past time, including SMFG. An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA) The Vietnamese government appreciates the role of SMBC that has operated in Vietnam over the past nearly two decades, providing financial and banking services, as well as support for many major energy and infrastructure projects in the country with combined funding of about $20 billion. Minh expressed his hope that SMFG and SMBC in particular will develop further and expand its investment and business in Vietnam, while continuing to work as a bridge… Read full this story

Deputy PM lauds contributions of Japan’s financial, credit organisations have 218 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.