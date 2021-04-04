Deputy minister discusses artificial intelligence strategy with HCM City leaders

Deputy minister of Science and Technology Bùi Thế Duy meets leaders of the HCM City People's Committee on April 2 to discuss the national AI strategy. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY – Deputy minister of Science and Technology Bùi Thế Duy discussed implementation of the national strategy on research, development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) from now to 2030 with HCM City leaders on Friday. His ministry drafted the strategy with a focus on transport, logistics, tourism, e-commerce, telecommunications, education, urban management, social management, and public administration, he said. The strategy envisages building three AI innovation centres in the country, one of them in HCM City, which has a large number of universities, research institutes and organisations, and a high volume of trade. To tap this potential, the city targets creating an AI eco-system with close links between researchers and businesses and incentives for them. It says one of the most important tasks is developing human resources by improving higher education, building 4.0 technology training institutes and encouraging the use of technology and renovation at businesses and by investment in research. Experts said the city should catch up with global AI trends by investing in training and building an open-source… Read full this story

