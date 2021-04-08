Deputy Defense Minister hosts Malaysian senior officer

General Chien emphasized that Vietnam and Malaysia are the two Southeast Asian countries sharing the maritime boundary. He highly valued the outcomes of the multifaceted cooperation between the two militaries over the past time, especially in personnel training, cooperation between the two navies, and cooperation in multilateral forums and ASEAN-led mechanisms. He also thanked the Malaysian Ministry of Defense for supporting the Vietnamese counterpart during Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020. During the meeting, the host and guest agreed that last year, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides were not able to carry out many military-defense cooperation activities. Therefore, they suggested that the two defense ministries consider establishing suitable dialogue mechanisms, including defense policy dialogues at the deputy defense minister level and a joint working group on defense cooperation at the level of Director of the Department of Foreign Relations. These mechanisms will create a good foundation for practical cooperation activities between the two defense ministries. They also reached an agreement that after the pandemic is controlled, the two countries will further implement cooperation activities in the fields of personnel training and cooperation between the air, naval, and coast guard forces. They will also soon complete… Read full this story
- Vietnam’s former deputy defense minister given four-year jail term over land issues
- Senior officer receives 40-year Party membership badge
- Paratrooper colonel in charge of the Army's elite rapid reaction force is suspended for 'hosting a drinking session with 15 senior officers during lockdown'
- ASEAN Senior Officials discuss COVID-19 response
- Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Uddhav inducts son Aaditya into ministry
- Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim: from prisoner to prime minister-in-waiting
- Prime Minister gives Cabinet directions from Chequers in attempt to get a grip on the coronavirus crisis – and could be back in Downing St next week - after criticism over lack of PPE and growing calls for a clear exit from lockdown
- Ministers squirm as they insist Dominic Cummings did NOT break rules by driving 260 miles to parents' home with his family while he was in coronavirus self-isolation - as maverick No10 chief insists he 'doesn't care' if it looks bad
- Pentagon's deputy inspector general resigns; latest in watchdog role to depart
- EXCLUSIVE: Senior Tory MP fears Boris Johnson has ‘lost his edge' and is not fully recovered after coronavirus - and warns he needs to be worried about 'savvy' Sir Keir Starmer
Deputy Defense Minister hosts Malaysian senior officer have 388 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.