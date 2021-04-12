Demand for laptops remains high amid work, study from home

A Customer looks at a laptop at an FPT shop in HCM City. Photo courtesy of FPT Shop HCM CITY – Laptop sales, which began to boom at the beginning of 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak, remain strong as studying and working from home continue. Nguyễn Thế Kha, senior director of mobility groups, FPT Shop, said the growth last year was 20-30 per cent for retailers. The high-end laptop segment alone achieved 60 per cent growth, he said. Many parents said while they were previously content with having one laptop at home to share with their children or let the latter use smartphones, they have now had to buy one for their children's classes. Realising the prospects in store, big players like Dell, Asus and HP are all launching new products in many markets, including Việt Nam. According to Dell Technologies, Asia is a market with a huge demand for gaming laptops, especially in China, Korea and Japan, where e-sport is highly developed. Việt Nam is a promising market with rapidly growing demand, and so the latest products are launched in the country, it said. More and more companies are involved in the production of gaming laptops, and so customers have many options in… Read full this story

