Defense mission works with Factory Z195

Having inspected production activities of stores of Factory Z195, General Truong had a working meeting with leaders and key personnel of the unit. A report delivered at the meeting reviewed that since the beginning of this year, the factory has completed 93% of its defense production targets while ensuring absolute safety of personnel and equipment and quality of its products. The unit also paid attention to treating wastewater, contributing to protecting the environment. The report said that at present the factory is cooperating with the Institute for Research and Development of New Technologies under the Military Science and Technology Institute to install an online Continuous Emission Monitoring System at its production chain. Regarding its science and technology research and development, the unit has coordinated with different research institutes to conduct six projects at different levels and effectively applied 67 technical initiatives to its production activities. Speaking at the working meeting, General Truong acknowledged and praised achievements obtained by the factory in the first nine months of this year, especially its active results in production of defense and commercial products. He asked the unit's personnel to raise their pro-activeness and creativity to fulfil the remaining targets set for 2020. The unit… Read full this story

