The event witnessed the participation of Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, and senior leaders of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army. Addressing the ceremony, MR 2's Commander Maj. Gen. Pham Hong Chuong held that the military region's affiliated units have built concrete plans for the tree-planting campaign and collaborated with local authorities in caring for and protecting forests and improving the ecological environment. In response to the campaign, the Party committees and chains-of-command at all levels have enhanced information dissemination to raise troops' awareness of the great benefits and values of tree-planting while closely collaborating with local authorities and people to implement various measures to take care of green trees, prevent forest fires and fight deforestation. After the launching ceremony, General Giang and delegates planted trees at MR 2's headquarters. On this occasion, the defense minister also offered incense at the Hung Kings Temple Historical Relic Site and paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial area inside the headquarters while visiting several MR 2's projects under construction. Translated by Trung Thanh

Defense minister joins tree-planting festival in MR 2 have 269 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.