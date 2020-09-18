Defense leader inspects Factory Z183

After inspecting the factory's production line and inquiring after the work performance of its staff and employees, General Truong had a working session with the unit's leadership. At the session, he highly valued the factory's achievements over the past time, particularly in organizing Party congresses at all levels, fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, and fulfilling its year-on-year growth target. The Deputy Defense Minister required the factory's leaders to focus on improving their business management, making use of their assigned equipment, enhancing scientific research and technical initiatives, and expanding their market. In addition, the factory should accelerate human resource training and take care of employees' spiritual and material lives, he noted. * The same day, Deputy Defense Minister Rear Admiral Pham Hoai Nam had a working session with the General Department of Techniques (GDT). At the event, Rear Admiral Nam applauded the general department's task performance over the past time. Since the beginning of the year, the GDT has provided timely advice for the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense on military technical affairs, contributing to ensuring weapons and equipment for regular training and combat readiness missions as well as extraordinary tasks such as COVID-19 prevention and control… Read full this story

