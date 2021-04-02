The leader was accompanied by the Head of the Navy's technical department and representatives of its functional agencies. At the working session, the defense leader was briefed on the factory's results in implementing projects on transferring technology and building forces to produce and repair ships at the factory. Speaking at the event, Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam applauded the efforts of the factory in applying technology and equipment in repairing the Kilo 636-class submarines. Also, he urged its staff to promote unity to overcome difficulties, master the technology and equipment, as well as to accomplish assigned missions in repairing the navy ships. After working with the leaders of the factory, the defense leader met with doctors and asked them to thoroughly understand the factory's real situation. Source: baohaiquan Translated by Song Anh
- Sourcing Executives Talk Agents vs. Factory Direct for Supply Chains
- Latest Bangladesh Factory Fire Doesn’t Bode Well for Boosting Faith in the Garment Sector
- UN Factory Monitoring Group in Cambodia Plans to Name Names
- Elon Musk: Tesla's factory will be an 'alien dreadnought' by 2018
- Boeing rejects claim of 'shoddy production' at Dreamliner factory
- Trump to meet North Korean leader in late February
- British factories suffer one of worst months since Brexit vote
- Poland PM exploring electric vehicle factory with Tesla CEO Elon Musk
- State media says new tactical weapons test overseen by North Korean leader
- Are more jobs coming to Fort Worth? Lockheed Martin gets $22.7 billion contract
Defense leader inspects Factory X52 have 238 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.