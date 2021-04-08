Some dance students and their parents among the total 325 students call for help since they have not been granted diplomats after finishing all training and education programmes at the Việt Nam Accademy of Dance. VNA/VNS Photo Hà Cường HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has agreed that the Việt Nam Academy of Dance (VNAD) can award diplomas to dance students who have finished intermediate training and been granted certifications for the completion of all junior and high school education at the VNAD. The move is a response to the request of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) to solve obstacles in training junior and high school students and granting professional diplomas to them after finishing their study programmes at the VNAD. In a letter responding to the MoCST, the MoET said that in case the Việt Nam Dance College (now the VNAD) organises a full training programme, the VNAD should grant diplomas to students who finish the training programmes following current regulations. It also agreed for the VNAD to issue graduation certificates to students after they have completed their junior and high school education programme. Earlier, parents of some 325 dance students complained their children had not been granted diplomas after they had finished their professional training at the intermediate and college level at the VNAD. It was later determined that the VNAD was not allowed to provide junior and high school compulsory education but still offered such… Read full this story

Dance students to receive diplomas after debacle resolved have 358 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.