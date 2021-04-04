Đà Nẵng warns about property speculators

Đà Nẵng has warned about tricks of several speculators with might create an unreal land fever in the central city after recent announcement of the adjusted master planning. — Photo vietnamnet.vn HÀ NỘI — The Đà Nẵng Department of Natural Resources and Environment has warned that the tricks of several property speculators could drive up land prices in the central city after recent announcements of adjusted master planning. Tô Văn Hùng, the municipal department's director, said the announcement of the adjusted master planning of the central city would be an important factor to make the real estate market robust again, especially the secondary market. However, he warned some speculators were playing tricks to gain profits, urging secondary investors to study the projects they were planning to invest in carefully before making any decisions. Đà Nẵng aimed to have an appropriate land price framework to ensure stable socio-economic development, he said. After Đà Nẵng City announced Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc's decision to adjust the city’s master planning on March 29, the real estate market showed signs of warming up. Specifically, a number of real estate agents in Liên Chiểu District reopened after a long period of closure due to the frozen market. According to Ngô… Read full this story

