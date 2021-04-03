Da Nang focusing on developing hi-tech, supporting industries

Data of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade show that Da Nang's supporting industry has attracted a number of large-scale investment projects over recent years and gradually joined global supply chains. The supporting industry's added value has made rising contributions to the added value of the city's manufacturing and processing industry. Since 2016, Da Nang has attracted 24 new investment projects in the supporting industry with total registered capital of over 9 trillion VND (390 million USD), including two foreign-invested projects totalling 240 million USD in the manufacture of automotive and aircraft components. The central city is home to about 110 businesses operating in supporting industries, accounting for 6.3 percent of all industrial enterprises in the city. According to the head of the Management Board of Da Nang Hi-Tech Parks and Industrial Parks, Pham Truong Son, the municipal People's Committee has completed a draft plan for supporting industrial park development", which is awaiting approval by the Prime Minister. This is expected to be the first IP in Da Nang operating in supporting industries. Investors will cooperate with businesses in the hi-tech park to form a reciprocal ecosystem. Under the draft plan submitted to the Government for approval, the supporting… Read full this story

