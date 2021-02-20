Crowds of people at a famous tourist spot in Sa Pa Town, the northern mountain province of Lào Cai. The culture ministry has urged to limit similar crowds during the upcoming national holidays to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak. — Photo nhandan.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has asked provincial and local authorities in the field of culture, sports and tourism to enforce preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the upcoming four-day national holiday. In an official circular issued by the ministry and sent to the People’s Committees of provinces and cities on Monday, the ministry said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop in the world with the number of new cases and deaths still increasing in many countries. Notably, the pandemic is booming on a large scale in a number of countries that share a border with Việt Nam, it said. “Although it has been well controlled domestically, the risk of returning outbreaks is always permanent, especially from sources of official entries and illegal immigration,” the ministry said in its circular. The ministry warned that some people have been negligent in pandemic prevention. To maintain control of the pandemic, the ministry urged People’s Committees of provinces and cities to strictly follow the directions of… Read full this story

Culture ministry calls for COVID-19 vigilance during national holiday have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.