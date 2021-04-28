CPTPP opens up prospects for Việt Nam’s exports to the Americas

Two years after it came into effect, Việt Nam posted improved exports to many CPTPP member countries in the region. — File Photo HÀ NỘI — Two years after it came into effect, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has helped Việt Nam boost its exports and open the door to trade in the Americas, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải told a seminar in Hà Nội on Tuesday. With the theme ‘CPTPP – Opportunities for Việt Nam's Exports to American Markets’, the deputy minister told the gathering that economic and trade ties between Viet Nam and the Americas have grown robustly in recent years. Ratified on December 30, 2018, the CPTPP took effect in Việt Nam on January 14, 2019. In 2020, when COVID-19 first struck, trade between Việt Nam and the Americas stood at US$111.5 billion, up 16 per cent against 2019. Of this, Việt Nam's exports were worth $89.7 billion, accounting for 31.7 per cent of its total and representing an annual growth rate of 21.7 per cent. In the first quarter of this year, Việt Nam posted improved exports to many CPTPP member countries in the region. Notably, its value of… Read full this story

