CPTPP – a booster to Vietnam – Canada trade

The trade pact was clinched in March 2018 by 11 countries: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. It came into effect in Canada in December 2018 and Vietnam in January 2019. With the deal, Vietnam and Canada have seen substantial growth in their trade in the past two years. According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam shipped more than USD 4.36 billion worth of exports to Canada in 2020, up 11.47 percent from a year ago, and 44.69 percent from 2018. Despite formidable challenges brought by COVID-19, exports to Canada surged 14.8 percent to USD 663.45 million during January-February of 2021. The figure even rose 78.67 percent as compared to the same time in 2018. Specifically, garment and textiles brought home over USD 98.82 million, up 33.9 percent from two years ago; footwear nearly USD 56.35 million (up 57.73 percent); transport vehicles and spare parts USD 53.47 million (up 46.47 percent); machines, equipment and other parts USD 40.89 million (up 319.8 percent); fruit and vegetables nearly USD 4.3 million (up 22.48 percent); and rubber USD 3.27 million (up 227 percent). Meanwhile, the nation splashed out USD 104.7 million on Canadian imports, including… Read full this story

