COVID-19 prevention and control work in Tay Ninh province inspected

The event was chaired by Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Major General Nguyen Hoai Phuong. According to the Chief of the Tay Ninh provincial Border Guard Command Senior Colonel Le Hong Vuong, the unit is in charge of managing the 240km long borderline, including nearly 50km along rivers, two international border gates, two main border gates and two extra border gates. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, about 40 people entered the country through Moc Bai International Border Gate per day and so far the border troops and functional forces have detected 22 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, the Tay Ninh provincial Border Guard Command directed its affiliated units to comprehensively implement measures to both manage border areas and prevent and control COVID-19 in the current context. They also strictly grasped regional situations and worked with neighboring countries to control immigration activities. Addressing the event, General Phuong hailed the unit's great efforts and contributions in performing its dual tasks. He also asked them to continue embracing and implementing directions and instructions of the Vietnam Border Guard Command and local authorities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while gearing up to…

