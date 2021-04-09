Vietnam, as the rotating President of the UNSC, held this event virtually and in person under the chair of Minister Son. Attending the discussion were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, nine ministers and deputy ministers, ambassadors and heads of missions of the UNSC member states. The event's speakers included Director of the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining Stefano Toscano, UNDP Goodwill Ambassador actress Yeoh Choo-Kheng, Manager of Project RENEW All-Women Demining Team in Vietnam Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh, and UN Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards actor Daniel Craig. The event also saw the presence of officials from Vietnamese ministries, departments, and localities badly affected by war-left bombs, mines and explosives; representatives from the embassies of the UNSC member states, UN organizations, and domestic and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working on mine action. At the event, delegates highly valued Vietnam's initiative on the organization of such an important meeting. They voiced their support for the humanitarian purpose of limiting the use of bombs and mines in the world. They emphasized the consequences of bombs and mines in conflict areas in the past and present. They also voiced their support for national and international efforts to… Read full this story

Countries urged to reinforce cooperation in mine action have 308 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.