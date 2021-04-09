Contemporary dances, classical ballet to be restaged

NeoClassic Ballet is a 189-minute show featuring three contemporary dances and a ballet by French and Vietnamese choreographers. (Photo courtesy of HBSO) HCM CITY — A special show featuring contemporary dances and ballets will be restaged by artists of the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra (HBSO) on Saturday (April 10). The 180-minute event, NeoClassic Ballet , will feature three famous contemporary dances and a classical ballet by French and Vietnamese choreographers. Dépaysement , a production by French choreographer Julien Guerin, will star lead female dancer Thạch Hiểu Lăng. It tells the stories of a young woman, played by Lăng, who has a dream about sharing her feelings with strangers. Lăng will perform with support from Yuki Hiroshige, Hồ Phi Điệp and Đàm Đức Nhuận. Young talents Nguyễn Thu Trang, Trần Hoàng Yến and La Mẫn Nhi will also be included. The artists will dance to music by Chopin, Faure, Beethoven, Satie and Albinoni. French choreographer Guerin studied dance at the La Rochelle Conservatory and Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris. He received a degree in ballet teaching from the Centre National de la Danse in Paris in 2005. He has worked for leading ballet troupes such as the English National Ballet and the Ballet of the Opera National de Bordeaux in France. He has created and choreographed several famous… Read full this story

