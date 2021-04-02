Conquering V.League 1 proves to be tough task for foreign coaches

Brazilian/German coach Alexandre Polking (left) of HCM City FC shakes hand with Hoàng Anh Gia Lai’s Thai coach Kiatisuk Senamuang. Photo sports442.com Football HÀ NỘI — Sacked after just three matches in charge, Japanese coach Masahiro Shimoda is the latest foreign coach to struggle in the V.League 1. Shimoda took over the reins at Sài Gòn FC in late February with an impressive CV. He was technical director of the Japan Football Association for years after holding key positions at strong Japanese clubs. The 54-year-old, who can speak English, Portuguese and Spanish, played an important role in Japan’s success at the 2011 Asian Cup, the Asian U23 Championship 2016, the Asian U19 Championship 2016 and the Olympic semi-finals in 2012. However, his good CV didn’t do him much good in Việt Nam. In his three matches, Sài Gòn did not score a single goal and conceded five to slump to 11th in the table a year after finishing third. Neighbouring HCM City FC have been a little more patient with coach Alexandre ‘Mano’ Polking. The Brazilian/German’s side are worse off than Sài Gòn, having lost four out of six matches, despite pre-season expectations of a title challenge. Polking has put former MLS midfielder Lee Nguyễn at the core of the team and has three Brazilian forwards,… Read full this story

