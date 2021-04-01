Conquering Đá Bia Mountain in Phú Yên

Đá Bia mountain is one of the highest mountains of the Cả pass range in Phú Yên Province. — Photo foox.vn Lâm Thanh Located in Đông Hòa District, Phú Yên Province, Đá Bia Mountain is one of the highest mountains of the Cả Pass and it takes about two hours of climbing to reach the top. Đá Bia Mountain is 706m high, majestically standing in the north of the Cả Pass. On the top of the mountain is a strangely shaped giant rock with a height of 76m. The mountain’s ecosystem features the typical flora and fauna species of the tropical forest. The mountain is closely linked to many legends. In 1471, when King Lê Thánh Tông was on his way to reclaim some land to the south, the king carved letters (the meaning of which are disputed) in a big stone block at the top of the mountain. From that time, the mountain was called Đá Bia (Stone Stele). In 1836, King Minh Mạng had artisans engrave an image of Đá Bia Mountain on one of nine censers placed at Thế Tổ Miếu (Temple of the Generations) in Huế Citadel. That to its history, terrain and special ecosystem, Đá Bia Mountain was recognised as a national… Read full this story

